The recent events in Washington have been a sad and disturbing time for our country. I never thought this violence and lawlessness would happen. Clearly, these people have issues and they are willing to risk jail time to express their concerns. I don't hear anyone asking what are they.
Those folks who have broken the law should be charged and given their day in court, including President Trump, if he has broken the law. What we should be doing is seeking reconciliation and healing. The Democrats in the House have chosen to impeach President Trump and continue their partisan attacks. This action is the wrong move and whatever the fallout, they are, in part, responsible.
They should not impeach the president but let him fade into history. The partisan attacks by the Democrats will continue the divide in our country. If I were to guess about what one of their issues may be, it would be the gradual erosion of freedom in our country. What they should be doing is to create an independent group to study the attacks on Washington and recommend changes that would heal our country.
Given the Democrats' feeling of triumph because of the recent election, I doubt this will happen. They now control the House, the Senate and the presidency. Whatever happens over the next four years for good or bad, is on them. I hope they use their power to bring reconciliation and healing.
Thomas Prindiville
East Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.