I have been reading the Rutland Herald for many years and I have seen a good newspaper go bias and very Democratic thinking. Anyone who voices an opinion against Joe Biden or other members of the Democratic Party never gets printed.
Thanks to Joe Biden, fuel oil or heating oil is now $3.109 a gallon and your gas for cars is $3.239 plus groceries are going out of sight. He doesn't care nor does Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Leahy or anyone else in government because they don't pay for it. We do. They give themselves pay raises that are unearned. The hourly wages go to $14 an hour which means higher income taxes. Pelosi wants to gain access to billions of dollars out of our Social Security program and your Democrats will let her.
Next November, they better be scared because people are tired of the corruption in Washington, and then we will see term limits.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
