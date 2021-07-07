As Abraham Lincoln said, a democracy is a system of governance "of the people, by the people, and for the people."
One might argue that we don't have much of a democracy. Campaigns can be unduly influenced by money from the ultra-rich and their corporations. Once elected, the official will remember who buttered his bread and will want more butter and maybe even some jam in the next election. He is more likely to listen to the many lobbyists the ultra-rich employ. He might vote for a bill favored by the rich, even though his constituents (the people) strongly favor a 'no' vote. It's then that a democracy becomes a plutocracy (a government run by the rich and for the rich). One might argue that the people's opinion doesn't really count, yet our voting rights must be preserved if we are to hold on to what is left of our democracy.
Recently the Republicans in the U.S. Senate have blocked sweeping election reform. The For the People Act addressed such things as campaign finance, voting rights, partisan redistricting and would have assured a more just system for the entire nation. Failure to pass this law allows many Republican-controlled state legislatures to make voting more complicated, potentially suppressing the numbers who vote. Although they have done their work honorably, the election administrators have come under attack and might be replaced by the politically motivated.
There was never any evidence of voter fraud, but faith in the electoral process has been seriously undermined. Most of this has occurred because the Big Liar told a Big Lie and the gullible believe it.
G. Richard Dundas
Bennington
