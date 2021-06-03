We have become a nation of comfort seekers. Just take us out to the ballgame, give us some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, we don’t care if we never come back.
But we better come back.
For the ballgame is being rigged and even the fans know it is true.
They have taken away our bats and the balls they are throwing us are greased with the money and power that each pitch entails.
And what about the umpires, those for whom the duty is to judge the fairness of the game? Oh, yeah, they have become part of the opposing team, their position guaranteed by those in the boxes of wealth who pull their strings like the puppets they are.
But we better come back.
It is the bottom of the ninth and the score is not in our favor.
William Gay
Montpelier
