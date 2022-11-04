Perhaps most dangerous for the future of our country is the infection of election denial, spread by the lie our former president fabricated and continues to spread. He played this card when, as a private citizen, he made the claim President Obama’s 2012 reelection was “a total sham.”
The former president lost to Ted Cruz in Iowa and Colorado during the 2016 GOP primaries and claimed Cruz committed fraud in Iowa and the Colorado caucuses were “rigged.”
When he won the Electoral College and the presidency in 2016, he continued to insist the reason he lost the popular vote was because of fraud.
He threatened there would be voter fraud during the 2018 midterms.
Leading up to his reelection bid in 2020, our former president said “the only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”
When he lost, he doubled down on his claims of election fraud. He has refused to concede. He has seduced his party and his followers into believing his lies.
The Big Lie is the virus that is dividing our union and killing democracy. A vote for those who enable and promote election denial is a vote against democracy and the Constitution. You know who they are and which party they belong to. Their actions are traitorous.
Make America great, not again, but now. Vote.
