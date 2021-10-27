Our president's heavy handed and maybe illegal COVID shot mandate is hurting employees and employers alike. Forcing people to choose between their livelihood and an injection is adding stress to the employee's life and to the employer's workforce.
It has already been shown that, here in Vermont, those who have taken the shot are still getting sick with COVID, and some are dying. Nationally, high profile Americans such as Gen. Colin Powell is one example.
To mandate such a thing is a horrendous overreach of executive power and hopefully will not stand. The employer who loses employees will need to find replacement people in this period of massive labor shortages. How will that work, especially in fields that require specific expertise?
If you feel like you should get the shot, get it. If you feel this injection is not for you, don't get it. It's your personal choice and decision. You will have to live with the consequences. It's not up to the government to make that call.
Art Peterson
North Clarendon
