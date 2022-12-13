Vermont’s Death with Dignity law (Act 39) was passed in 2013, yet many people I have talked with are unaware of it. It empowers those with a terminal illness to have control over the ending of their lives. Not all will choose this approach, but for many, just having an option is important.

My husband, Allen, had only a short while to live, was in pain and unable to walk. He chose to die on his own terms. He had visits by two physicians during the 15-day waiting period. A pharmacist brought the prescribed medicine to our house. Allen drank it and died shortly after. Our family was with him, as was our hospice nurse. His was a very quiet and peaceful death.

