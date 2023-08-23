The bland, non-Danziger, non-specific, and amateurishly drawn editorial cartoon in the Aug. 17 Times Argus by someone else makes me even more appreciative of Jeff Danziger's brilliance.
Unlike the childish offerings of many other syndicated cartoonists, Danziger's work is astonishingly witty, often very funny, courageous in its targets, and pointedly current, in addition to being artistically masterful. His work is museum-worthy, and we are fortunate as a community and nation to have such intelligence, humor and skill in our daily paper, regardless of whether we share his often bold political viewpoints.