Tell me, how do you know the dance is over? “When the band is out of tune.”
The Republican Party has been dancing to the MAGA twostep to the amusement and enjoyment of those who step on their own dancing toes. And central to them dancing on their toes is the fact the Republican Party doesn’t know the dance is over and the band (they are representing) is out of tune.
