“D4 State Champs” has been the name of the MSJ Boys Varsity Soccer team group chat since one of the first pre-season training sessions. With 42 seconds left on the clock at the championship game, their dream came true.
Coach Souza (MSJ), Coach Roach (Mill River) and 25 athletes from MSJ, Mill River and KMS, all with different skills, personalities and backgrounds, came together to form a team with one common goal: to win the D4 state title. This group of boys are the epitome of what a team should be. Each and every one of them worked hard on the field. They treated each other with respect and encouraged each other to do their best in training and games. From the sidelines, you could see underclassmen cheering on the upperclassmen during more challenging matches and vice versa at the less challenging games.
Consistently throughout the season, this team was positive, energetic and full of enthusiasm. The support they gave each other was undeniably the best I have ever seen from a team. Congratulations to the coaches and players on your win and most importantly for being an example of what sportsmanship and teamwork should look like.
Sara Utley
Pittsford
