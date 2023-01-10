I remember hiking the cliffs at Lincoln Gap during the Trump presidency. I saw my favorite bumper sticker there. It read: "Elect a clown and get a circus." Well, the circus sure showed up in D.C. this week. I'm not sure this is what the Ringlings had in mind. Congratulations, Republicans.
Larry Abelman
