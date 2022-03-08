On Town Meeting Day, voters in Barre City and Montpelier decided to approve $30,000 for the use of Central Vermont Public Safety Authority (CVPSA).
I'm a pretty dedicated newspaper reader, and over the years, I have struggled without much success to keep track of just exactly what the mission of the CVPSA is.
Based on the results of the vote, I guess there are 2,623 better informed voters than I am. In this era of polarized communities, I cannot help but observe that one topic which used to solidly unite the "left" and the "right" was ensuring police forces remained solidly under community control.
It seems to me that an entity like the centralized CVPSA, which, heading into the Town Meeting Day vote, seemed uncertain itself what it would do with the $30,000, is an incremental drift toward policing "once removed" from the direct control of the community.
Ed Stanak
Barre City
