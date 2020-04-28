Central Vermont Council on Aging would like to thank all our volunteers in this unprecedented time.
First, we appreciate the many new volunteer applications we have received for both RSVP (applicants 55+) and our Good Neighbor Volunteer Program for younger adults. Thank you for your compassion and your awareness of this urgent need and for responding. We are reminded every day as we look at these applications that the world is a good place with good people who want to be of service to others.
Second, we would like to thank our existing RSVP and Good Neighbor Volunteer base, who were already assisting older Vermonters in central Vermont and continue to serve under difficult conditions.
And to those who have notified us they would like to support older Vermonters in their neighborhoods, whether it is driving for Meals on Wheels or providing safe grocery delivery to older folks at home, we hear you and will do our best to mobilize and connect you with local groups and initiatives.
Thank you for your courage and conviction and for leaving behind what is familiar and comfortable, to serve others. Thank you for sharing your skills and knowledge to improve lives and build better communities so older Vermonters can continue to live independently. We are in this together.
Sarah Semler
Barre
The writer is the director of volunteer services at the Central Vermont Council on Aging.
