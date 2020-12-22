So, Bernie Sanders, champion of the common people, has received the Pfizer vaccine. Why? He’s not a front-line health care worker. He’s not in a nursing home. How does he get to cut into line and use up a dose of vaccine that someone else might need more than he does? To quote Bernie: “This is outrageous!”’
Thomas Koch
Barre
