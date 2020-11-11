Custer’s last stand. We all know about it, how an egotistical leader led his troops into a confrontation which he hoped would result in his rising star being seen as presidential material. We all know the result. Custer went down in mortal defeat.
We are now faced with Trump’s last stand. Perhaps, like Custer, he has no qualms about asking unswerving allegiance to that which he knows is fatal … his final defeat.
But he does have faithful lieutenants. Lindsey Graham (cracker) who is ready to fall on his sword to protect Trump through allegiance that will result in his disgrace, as well as Trump's.
Then there is Rudy, promoting Trump’s false claims of illegal votes as he stands before an empty garage with an adult bookstore on one side and a mortuary on the other.
Perhaps there is a history lesson here that is lost on Lindsey, Rudy and the others who swear allegiance to Trump. If you go into battle, it is best to follow a leader who sees the battle strategically rather than one who sees the battle about his own rising star.
William Gay
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.