The past 18 months of the COVID pandemic prompt the following thoughts about our current situation.
1. The great focus on the outbreak’s effect on the economy often suggests the economy is the main issue, rather than the people at the heart of it. We may get the feeling we are here to serve the economy, not vice versa. Anything that disturbs the economy is presumed detrimental to all. Therefore, it’s implied, we must put the welfare of the economy first and answer to its demands. But rather than getting back to a normal economy, we should be trying to get back to a sustainable economy, a more resilient economy, rather than our current house-of-cards economy, whose guiding principle seems to be, “Consume, consume, consume.”
2. Public health “based on science” sounds like what should be. But “public” here means run by the government, and government sits on a shifting foundation of politics. Those politics ebb and flow with popular sentiment and the machinations of private interests and those who would hold power. Government’s version of “the science” adapts and morphs in response to these forces. Policy is set, and policy is king. Science is made to serve the policy. Knowing this, we should not vilify those who question the policy, who call out public health inconsistency, heavy-handedness and manipulation.
3. The news media, dependent on advertisers or donors, sift and select what they think we need to know. We’re conscious that even “straight” reporting seems to adopt a version of truth. We must not rely on a single authority or chorus of the like-minded.
Jack Crowther
Rutland
