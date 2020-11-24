Thanks to the Montpelier reader who responded to my commentary questioning the lack of curiosity on the part of the news media. I would like to point out that, since she does not know me, she does not know what I watch. I would also like to point out that, had she asked, I could have pointed her to "respectable" sources like the Detroit Free Press on Nov. 9. There, she would have found that a computer "glitch" swapped Biden and Trump vote totals, falsely giving Biden the win in Antrim County in Michigan. She would also have found that a "computer issue" caused a county commissioner race in Oakland County, Michigan, to be wrongly called.
I know there are no such things as computer "glitches" and "issues." There is only software doing was it was told to do. If accidental, it is an error: if deliberate, it is fraud. I am curious why those things happened.
Gesualdo Schneider
Montpelier
