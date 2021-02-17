Senators Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy should support public funding for cultured-meat research, with the goal of making the cell-grown, slaughter-free protein competitive with factory-farmed meat. Israeli startup Future Meat Technologies recently announced its ability to produce a quarter-pound of cultured chicken for $7.50. As encouraging as this is, more progress must be made on the issue of cost.
The violence we inflict on animals is a moral crime without parallel. We kill more than a trillion aquatic and land creatures every year.
The widespread adoption of cultured meat could help eliminate this unnecessary suffering. Compassionate legislators should advance this goal by offering public funds for cellular-agriculture research. This will help lower the price of cultured meat, making it more competitive with its slaughtered counterpart.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Connecticut
