As a Native American journalist of Mohawk (Kanienkehaka Turtle Clan) descent, I was surprised to read Rutland resident Gregory Thayer's commentary in these Opinion section pages on the Rutland Raider school athletic mascot subject. It would seem we have reached a point in American genealogy that self-professed ancestral Native North Americans relate more to the heritage of Americana than their own prodigious ethnic history.
Mr. Thayer is correct in stating the original peoples of Vermont were not fairly treated, but somehow the mascot issue is a vestige of that era represented with victory, as opposed to the actual loss of that once-dominant local culture.
Until the Abenaki Nation is given more than cursory input on these Vermont culture war subjects, things will never change for the better. Vermont residents like Mr. Thayer actually hold back the public discourse due to nostalgia framed as education.
Charles Kader
Rooseveltown, New York
