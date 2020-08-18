Article I, Section 8, Clause 7 of the United States Constitution, known as the Postal Clause or the Postal Power, empowers Congress "To establish Post Offices and Post Roads."
Every president of the United States takes an oath to protect and defend that Constitution.
Removing mail collection boxes, removing mail sorting machines, eliminating overtime for postal workers, anything to slow down and cripple the mail service to functionally eliminate vote by mail, in no way protects and defends the Constitution.
Individual-1 could care less that his rupturing the U.S. Postal Service means your retirement check may not reach you. Your prescription meds may not arrive in a timely manner. The "online" purchase may be delayed, if not lost (without the sorting equipment availability). The bill you paid may fail to be received "on time" and force you to pay a late fee. Such action may disrupt your credit rating.
He cares only about eliminating your right to vote while at the same time he requests a mail-in ballot from Florida for his own convenience instead of voting in person.
His blatantly criminal actions continue to go unchecked. If the Tuesday, Nov 3, vote is not overwhelming, he will defy the results. Now more than ever, make your vote count.
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.