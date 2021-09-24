Recent articles and letters published in this newspaper have defended the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools. CRT proponents argue that we must teach the next generation about America’s ugly history, alongside the noble. No critic of CRT who I know disagrees with this statement. So, if CRT’s critics agree, what is the objection?
CRT opponents don’t object to teaching history; we object to teaching school children to be racists. CRT teaches us to view ourselves and others solely on the basis of race. Skin color determines everything; individual behavior, statements and beliefs are irrelevant. All Caucasian (white) people are oppressors and all Blacks are oppressed. Period.
“Equity” is their cure. Equity means patronizing ‘oppressed’ minorities over whites in employment, health care, government programs, education, you name it. Years ago, this was called “reverse racism” but, of course, there is no such thing. Either something is racist or it isn’t, and CRT and “Equity” are the very definition of racist ideologies.
Read the works of its creators, and then decide for yourself, but don’t believe CRT is simply an unvarnished history lesson. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Jeffrey Wennberg
Rutland
