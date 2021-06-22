I read with interest Jim Sabataso’s account of a rally held at the fairgrounds. The rally put together people who fear Critical Race Theory (CRT). Their opinion, which I disagree with wholeheartedly, should be heard if for no other reason than to strenuously debunk it. I will leave it to more learned people to do that. I suspect they went to their keyboards after reading the last paragraph, as did I.
I wish to comment on the obvious flaw in all the speaker's arguments, that a theory argued in an intellectual setting (read: schools and universities) is somehow so dangerous it must be banned. The basic tenet of conservatism was sounded in the meeting by Todd Fillmore “as soon as you deviate from that norm, things start to go awry.” As a liberal, I, of course, disagree with status quo thinking but more importantly, whose norm? If we don’t learn to see the world in someone else’s perspective, we will never grow and will never rid ourselves of the race prejudice we have all grown up with.
The speakers were dog whistling shamelessly but that isn’t the point, it isn’t that they say the hateful things, it is important we hear the whistles and call them out. We can’t point to poor arguments without critical thinking and that includes discussing our history and how it affects us now.
CRT is just an intellectual idea that should be debated but not ignored.
Bob Richards
Fair Haven
