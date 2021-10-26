CRT focus
I generally don’t read John McClaughry’s columns, but I did today. And this part jumped out: “CRT (Critical Race Theory) scorns the civil rights movement for advocating equal opportunity and mutual understanding among the races. It calls for continual conflict among racist white oppressors and Black victims.” What?
Seriously, where to begin — Nothing in these sentences is anywhere close to the truth. Does Mr. McClaughry read or just make up convenient blather? CRT has one goal, as I understand it, which is to present people, especially students, with true American history, which includes the gains of the civil rights movement. There is no goal for continual conflict between white oppressors and Black victims.
I can’t believe I just typed that, as it is so bizarre. Please, Mr. McClaughry, do some research before you write your columns.
Joanna Meyer
Montpelier
