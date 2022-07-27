I thought Saturday's Times Argus editorial was spot-on about the critical issues facing Vermont’s elected officials next January, especially the legislators.
It is already clear that funding will be back to normal cycles and as the editorial pointed out, the spending choices are immense. So how do you prioritize the issues for the legislators and the public? An independent poll of voters with demographic breakdowns would go a long way towards some guidance.
In the meantime, the debates do provide some insights and clues about where candidates view and prioritize the issues. But my sense is, the public is not very engaged yet in debate watching or candidate assessments. I must say, too, all those postcards just seem like soundbites and short bios. Hardly any of them seem issue-driven. My personal issue is the economy and its impact on inflation, food insecurity and related housing problems.
I would love to hear other reactions/opinions to the editorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.