Earlier today I sent the following email to T.J. Donovan:
At the direction of President Trump, unidentifiable federal agents have been snatching protesters off the streets of Portland, Oregon, forcing them into unmarked vans. The president threatens to order the same in other cities. These actions not only violate our constitutional right of free speech, they constitute illegal kidnapping. Philadelphia's District Attorney declared, “Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office.”
As Vermont's chief law enforcement officer, I call upon you to publicly echo the Philadelphia D.A.'s declaration on behalf of the people of the State of Vermont. If you do so, thank you; I hope you will encourage other state attorneys general to do the same. If you decline to do so, I would appreciate receiving an articulation of your thinking. I look forward to your response.
I would welcome the thoughts of other Vermonters on this topic via letters to the editor. Meanwhile, I'll be joining the 9:30 a.m. Aug. 1 protest on the State House lawn.
Paul Erlbaum
East Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.