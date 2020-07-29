There may be some cracks in the wall, in the wall Trump has built to protect himself.
Like throwing pasta on the wall to see what sticks, Trump has seen one effort after another be unable to have the glue that captures respectful attention. His attacks on Biden have been like soft blows that Joe has been able to avoid by just not stepping into the ring. Trump’s sudden attention to an epidemic now at his doorstep, and seemingly invited by his lack of response, reminds us of someone who is clueless until it becomes so blatantly obvious even to himself. And unfortunately not last, his new calling as the law-and-order-in-chief is only drawing attention to the fact he is acting out of order in his politically driven dictatorial use of militarized police to further drive a wedge between the diametrically opposing social divisions he has created.
Given what is stated, hopefully those cracks in the wall will also release the voices of those whose silence speaks volumes. Hopefully, a few of his cult following will hear what has been stated and will move away from their vow of silence, speaking the truth so importantly needed.
Perhaps the cracks will cause the wall to come tumbling down. And Humpty Trumpty with it.
William Gay
Montpelier
