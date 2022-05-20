Regarding the plethora of statistics in the “Not Normal” editorial May 19, where is the statistic of those in the hospital and those dying of COVID currently who are not vaccinated or boosted? Isn’t that the most important statistic? That statistic never seems to make the rounds. Why not? Maybe because extremism, panic and fear are en vogue these days and to me, that’s “Not Normal.”
Donna Curtin
Montpelier
