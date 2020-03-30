I suggest our illustrious President Trump divert our money for "his wall" back to the American people in this time of the COVERT-19 crisis - the wall he said "Mexico will pay for."
Joe Coates
Barre Town
Of course we could also take back the 25 mil. from the Kennedy center also, after all as soon as they learned about the windfall they informed all the musicians they would stop receiving paychecks.
