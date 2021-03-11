Bob Foster’s commentary in the Rutland Herald was excellent. It is good when farmers describe to the public the good things they are doing for the land.
We’ve known the benefits of cover crops for generations, especially their role in preventing soil erosion. So why are only 30% of Vermont’s farmers using it? Why are only 5% of all American farmers using it?
If we don’t preserve our soil, how will we eat in the future? Soil conservation is extremely important to all human beings.
Arthur Krueger
Shrewsbury
