As a follow-up to The Times Argus article on the Jan. 31 council meeting and authorization of $250,000 to Downstreet Housing, I’d like to go on the record in support of the Downstreet Housing Ward 5 project, yet feel strongly $250,000 of ARPA funds should have been authorized with either a long-term loan or let voters decide and warn the request on the March ballot.
I believe ARPA funds are the people’s funds, given to the entire community following COVID, and although the council does have authority to approve such an expenditure, this is too significant an amount to simply distribute without some leverage for our residents. This project has been granted a $500,000 grant from the state. I asked the council that evening why they voted to warn on the March ballot a minimal amount of $20,482 to increase funding for Barre Area Development Inc. (which incidentally works tirelessly on economic development, benefiting the entire community), yet didn’t feel it prudent to warn $250,000 for the Downstreet Housing project. There was no response to that question.
