If City Councilor Emel Cambel thinks the American flag can be "intimidating" to some and has been used "to promote causes that are contrary to what I believe our national flag stands for," then what in blazes is she doing on the City Council?
When I read the antics of this council, it becomes tempting to move back to the city just so I can vote to throw out this bunch of radical clowns who have somehow seized control of the council.
Thomas F. Koch
Barre Town
