I would like to respond to the Talk of the Town, "Eight was too much." I wish your newspaper had called me for comment.
In the past two weeks, I attempted to get 25 signatures in my district here in Montpelier. The city granted me another day to to get eight signatures. While undertaking this task of getting the eight signatures, I was forced to deal with a medical issue. Therefore, I was unable to get eight signatures.
I am really grateful for the support I have received. The fact that people have reached out to me has helped to undertake this next step.
I have decided I will be running as a write-in candidate for District 3 City Council seat.
Thank you for all those who gave their signature and or have given support. Thank you to those who reached out to me today and encouraged me to move forward. Because of all you, I will not be bowing out; this a three-way race.
