On June 3, Prevent Child Abuse of Vermont issued a statement beginning “Every black, brown adult, youth and child matters in Vermont and in our nation!” regarding racism and the relationship it has to child abuse, as well as the importance of eliminating it and how to talk with children about what is happening in our country right now.
We attached a link to a document from the Child Welfare League of America that reports the racial makeup of children in foster care in every state. The Child Welfare League of America has been a consistently reliable source through decades. Unfortunately, their sources provided them with incorrect information regarding Vermont. We learned of this serious error with the help of Vermont Voices for Children, specifically Policy Analyst Amy Brady, Research Director Sarah Teel and Executive Director Sally Borden, of the KidsSafe Collaborative.
We understand that in 2018, according to the Vermont Department for Children and Families, 6% of children in foster care in Vermont were children of color. Statewide, people of color represent 5.8% of the entire population. This speaks to a very low risk of racist practice in our child protection system. We want to congratulate the Vermont Department for Children and Families for having an exemplary record on racial bias and to apologize to them for linking to incorrect data in our statement/oped.
Linda E. Johnson is the Prevent Child Abuse Vermont executive director.
