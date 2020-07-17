Interesting that the full-page ad in The Times Argus advertising The Times Argus’ “BIG Ad Program” showed a piggy bank with raining Canadian coins. Featured were the $1 and $2 coins. This makes sense. Canada has now done what the U.S. seems incapable of doing: They have eliminated the penny.
Considering a quarter is not worth what the penny originally was, that it costs more than a penny to create a penny, and the fact people are quite willing to just toss them into the penny pool at the cash register, maybe the time has come to emulate the Canadian example.
Norm Etkind
Woodbury
Editor's note: Stock images made available to us from syndicates are usually more generic in their imagery. The use of Canadian currency was unintentional.
