Myself, like many Americans, lived in a state of despair over the unprecedented assault on our constitutional republic during the Trump presidency. But with a return to normalcy under the new president, Joe Biden, I, like many others, felt like a breath of fresh air had returned.
So it came as somewhat of a surprise when the stench of the last 4 years returned with an assault on my senses. A vast majority of the states, being led by Republicans apparently drunk on Trump’s Kool-Aid, have been passing draconian bills that restrict not only voting rights, but personal liberties, as well.
There is, however, a bit of the fragrance of a rose in the overwhelming stench Trumpites continue to produce. That being a heightened acceptance even though we are on a path towards legislative action in the best interest of our country, we need to not only be aware of the repressive elements that continue to plague our democracy and our social institutions, but we need to suppress such efforts at every turn.
William Gay
Montpelier
