“Get-a-vaccination-please” demands, requests and stories are now common in editorials, letters to the editor and talks with family, friends and neighbors … as it should be. This is the crisis of the moment.
And yet, some folks still resist the quasi-demand to get the shots. Most seem focused on their freedom values, quack theories about vaccines and though it astonishes me, fear of the vaccine. By and large, the nonvaccinated folks seem focused on themselves. However, the unvaccinated are shown to have bred and nurtured the “delta variant,” which is now a new scourge. Their focus on themselves also greatly impacts others. The unvaccinated also get sicker, are more hospitalized and die at rates far beyond those inoculated.
Right now, what I’m pleading for here is to look beyond yourself and what havoc you’ve wrought to kids and the elderly. Both my parents, age 92, are living in assisted living or nursing homes, respectively. Now, their kids, their extended family, friends and clergy can visit them in-person at their respective homes. My parents have had their vaccinations and live in facilities that imposed reasonable limits on visiting.
To those who have chosen not to vaccinate and/or refused to mask up, if those institutions “lock down” again due to this recent surge, it is you who are largely to blame. Please, not for your sake but for thousands of others living in nursing homes and in assisted living, as well as the caring and compassionate and overloaded staffs of those facilities, get the shots! Become vaccinated! Look beyond yourself! I want to be able to hug my folks and keep them close! If their homes locked down again, it's because you failed to vaccinate and mask up!
Clark Amadon
Moretown
