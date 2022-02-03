The American Cancer Society recently released its annual Cancer Facts and Figures report that found the risk of dying from cancer has decreased over the past 28 years and has fallen 32% from its peak in 1991.
This is clearly great news, but continuing this positive trend in decreased deaths takes investment in cancer research funding. Federal funding for cancer research is the bedrock of medical discoveries and has played a role in every breakthrough in prevention, detection and treatment of the disease for more than 50 years. And that progress is quickly accelerating. Researchers are on the cusp of even greater discoveries.
Yet research at the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute is at risk because Congress has yet to pass a 2022 budget. Without knowing their budget, NIH and NCI can’t issue new research grants or start new initiatives, clinical trials may be delayed or halted, and cancer centers are at risk of having to make cuts.
This is unacceptable. As a caregiver and cancer community supporter, I know the importance of investing in research. We can’t let congressional gridlock or inertia stand between patients and the possibility of new life-saving treatments. I urge Senator Leahy to work hard with his colleagues and pass a 2022 budget that includes $9 billion increase for NIH and $1 billion for NCI as soon as possible; every day delayed is another day lost in advancing this critical work.
Melissa Cox
West Rutland
