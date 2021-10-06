I want to congratulate Muffe Heath for surviving the past year unvaccinated.
I really don’t know whether Ms. Heath has had COVID or not, but if she had, then it is really remarkable she has survived. Also, if she did have it, who knows how many others she infected and who knows how many of those she infected didn’t make it. Or maybe the people she infected, infected others who didn’t survive.
If Ms. Heath didn’t have COVID, part of the reason she has been spared is the fact that the majority of the people in Vermont are vaccinated.
Not being vaccinated is like playing Russian roulette. Yes, you can dodge the bullet this time, but next time you might not be so lucky. And yes, you can get COVID more than once.
Amy Pregger
Fair Haven
