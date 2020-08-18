When you look at peoples’ actions, it sometimes is very amusing as they seem to trip over themselves, often committing the same offense which they thought they were correcting. Take, for instance, the new policy on street messages in Montpelier.
The original BLM sign on State Street was done in protest to discrimination over centuries by the majority white population toward the minority Black population.
The new policy allows discrimination for any reason by a handful of citizens on the City Council. To make things worse – if Council members refuse to approve a message because it will be offensive to the majority of the citizens who elected them, then behold, we have a majority population discriminating against a minority which has no legal right to contest.
The article mentioned a slippery slope. It does not look like they have leveled the surface yet. What about having a policy which clearly states what can be done and how it can be done. The City Council then acts only as a judicial body to determine if it meets the requirements of the policy.
Gesualdo Schneider
Middlesex
