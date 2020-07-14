Are you flying the Confederate battle flag as a sign of rebelliousness? Then you might as well stick a hot poker in your eye.
The "stars and bars" is nothing more nor less then a symbol of submission to suppression and obsequiousness to lords and masters. Flying that flag is an act of subservience to oppressive authority and those who know what to do with your life better than you do.
Arkansas, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and more, all explicitly laid out protecting the institution of slavery as the primary reason for secession from the Union. It is for these declarations that the Confederate flag flew as it led the Southern foot soldiers (the poor) off to suffer and die in multiple Pickett's Charges.
If you want to be a rebel, stand up to and fight white supremacy in all its ugly forms. Remove that hot poker from your eye.
Rama Schneider
Williamstown
