This is a thank-you note to the family of the late Matthew A. Hayes, the young Waterbury resident who died last September of an accidental drug overdose. Your recent obituary painted a vivid picture of a warm and much-loved young man, who died much too early, and on his birthday, making his death even more poignant. Thank you for sharing Matthew with us and for spelling out the cause of his death. Too often, we see death notices of people who "died unexpectedly at home," leaving readers to guess the cause. By making it clear how Matthew died, you brought home to us the pain and loss this ongoing opioid epidemic is causing and has caused in our community. I share your pain and sorrow.
Strat Douthat
Plainfield
