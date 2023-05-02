Well, blow me down. Here I thought the Comstock Act was a dead letter since 1930 — not so. Here comes Judge Kacsmaryk of Texas banning the mailing of Mifepristone under … you guessed it … the 1870 Comstock Act. Among Margaret Sanger's papers at the NYU Project was a piece on "Comstockery" and how Europeans mocked it. Perhaps, given its age, using the act should be called Kacsmockery.
Tom Clougher
(0) comments
