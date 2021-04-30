My name's Brian Judd and I ran for the Barre City Council Ward 2 seat on March 2. I was defeated 247-209. Because, there were problems with both voting machines, all day long for 12 hours, rejecting multiple ballots multiple times and this same scenario has repeated itself for the last 13 years, I had no other option but to contest the conduct of the election.
On March 17, I filed a complaint with Washington County Superior Court against the City of Barre. On March 26, Barre City was served this complaint. On April 9, Barre City answered my complaint and asked the court to dismiss my case. Soon a letter will be arriving with the court's decision.
Tune into my radio interview to learn more, "Brian Judd Live," Friday, April 30, on WVMT 96.3 FM/620 AM; on The Morning Drive at 7:35 a.m. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Brian Judd
Barre
