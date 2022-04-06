In a recent editorial, the Rutland Herald editor listed all the various articles and commentaries they provide. They neglected to mention Walt Amses or Peter Berger articles, as well as commentaries from the Ethan Allen Institute (John McClaughry and Rob Roper). I know the Rutland Herald tried to be as informative as possible and this omission was not intentional.
I just wanted to say I value all the commentaries. I especially like commentaries from the Ethan Allen Institute. Usually, I tend to disagree with Mr. Roper and Mr. McClaughry, but they make me think. These commentaries are well written.
If I were to get all my news from the internet, I would get the same type of articles all the time. Also, not all the information on the internet is true.
By the Herald providing Mr. Roper and Mr. McClaughry commentaries, it gets me out of my bubble. It is always good to listen to other points of view. We all need to be willing to listen to each other, especially when we disagree. Thank you.
Ron Hemenway
Rutland
