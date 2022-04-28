I find it ironic if not hypocritical that the April 23-24 editorial "The Funny Pages" extols the value of comic strips in the newspaper.
You invite us to share some memories. In June 2019, the Rutland Herald changed its syndicated cartoons, dropping Non Sequitur, Pickles, For Better or Worse, Dilbert, Peanuts and others for economic reasons. According to Editor Steven Pappas, the savings was $2,000 per month. With a stated circulation of 17,000, this amounts to 12 cents a month per circulation unit. Would I have paid 50 cents a month to keep the original comic strips? Absolutely.
One of the questions asked in the editorial was "Do you still read them?" The answer is, only sporadically and never with the joy I got before the Herald eliminated my favorites.
Kathy Harm
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.