I was really glad the plan to close three Vermont State Colleges (VSC) campuses was loudly and strongly rejected by the VSC board of trustees and by a large majority of the VSC community, which I am proud to call my family. Equally important, Vermonters stood with us in this important fight to save our state colleges, and I want to thank you for your support, but I also want to ask a favor of supportive local business owners in our colleges' host communities and in the surrounding communities.
Throughout this fight, I spoke with a lot of local business owners, and many, like me, were very worried about Vermonters losing access to an affordable education, but, more important, they were worried about their future livelihoods if the students, faculty, support staff, etc., are gone.
If you are a small business owner who depends on any one of our state colleges to remain open, I'd like to hear from you, via email. I would like to know what the economic impact would be to your business if the college near you were to close. I'd also like to hear from business owners who employ VSC students and/or alumni. How many do you employ and how long have you been doing it?
Thanks, in advance, for your responses and help. You can email me at Sandra.Noyes@NorthernVermont.edu.
Sandra JC Noyes
VSEA Vermont State Colleges Unit Chair
