Have you noticed the new Coinstar machine in Shaw’s Market on Main Street? Apparently, you can insert cash into it and buy bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. The way I see it, this may as well be a vacuum cleaner sucking coins out of your pockets as you walk by.

This Coinstar machine is trying to sell you on the dream maybe you, too, can get easy money by investing in bitcoin. And at the scale they are encouraging you to invest — with spare change — it doesn’t really matter, because you’ve only wagered money you were comfortable losing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.