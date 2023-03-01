Have you noticed the new Coinstar machine in Shaw’s Market on Main Street? Apparently, you can insert cash into it and buy bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. The way I see it, this may as well be a vacuum cleaner sucking coins out of your pockets as you walk by.
This Coinstar machine is trying to sell you on the dream maybe you, too, can get easy money by investing in bitcoin. And at the scale they are encouraging you to invest — with spare change — it doesn’t really matter, because you’ve only wagered money you were comfortable losing.
Coinstar doesn’t exchange cash for crypto out of the goodness of its heart. According to their website, they charge a fee for each transaction of 15%. They are taking your respected, universally accepted U.S. currency and giving you a voucher for volatile “money” worth 15% less than the money you invested. Then, if you forget about your tiny amount of cryptocurrency, or the receipt gets recycled, or you simply decide the insignificant balance isn’t worth your time to withdraw into cash, then Coinstar has collected your entire deposit, and never gives you a product in return. Coinstar is the one collecting U.S. dollars, while you are the one stuck with crypto.
Is your loose change posing such a problem for you that you’d rather just have stone-cold nothing instead? Mine isn’t.
As for me, I’d rather keep change in the truck console and pay for parking with it.
