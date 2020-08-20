Coin drop thanks
The Barre Lions Club, serving central Vermont, would like to thank everyone who gave so generously to our coin drop on Saturday, Aug. 15. Every little bit helps, and the coins and many larger contributions will help us as we continue our service to the community. We would especially like to thank the city of Barre for giving us the opportunity to raise funds for the missions we hold dear: Sight and hearing.
Lions Club International was charged by the late Helen Keller to be “Knights for the Blind.” Our local club carries out this mission by providing eyeglasses to those who cannot afford them. We purchased more than 100 pairs of glasses last year and also provide refurbished hearing aids. Glasses and sunglasses no longer needed may be donated to Optical Expressions and other eye centers (please discard the cases). Hearing aids may be dropped off at Vermont Audiology at 81 River St., Montpelier. The glasses are refurbished in New Jersey and sent to third-world countries.
Several years ago, we purchased a vision camera that we use to test the eyes of local children in schools and day cares. The test takes only a few seconds and the school nurses love it! Last year, we performed 4,000 tests. About 10% of those tested needed referrals. Also, we have found several serious conditions. Because of the pandemic, we will not be able to test in the schools this year, but are looking for ways to carry on this mission.
The Barre Lions Club was founded in 1938 and will continue to serve the community as long as there is need. For more information on the club, check out our website or contact King Lion Mark Tatro. Thank you again for helping us serve.
Rick Theken
Club Secretary
Barre Town
