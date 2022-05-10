The League of Women Voters of Vermont congratulates this Legislature for adopting a state code of ethics that applies to all the branches of Vermont's government.
The League of Women Voters has worked for good government for more a century. We seek transparency, accountability and responsiveness in our public officials at every level. To that end, we advocated strongly for the establishment of a state ethics commission, which was accomplished in 2017, but with no uniform code to guide the commission or our public servants.
Vermont's newly adopted code, which was passed by the Legislature this spring, is the result of collaborative research, drafting and public comment, and is intended to provide a consistent baseline for ethical conduct by all public servants in state government. In summary: recusal and disclosure for conflicts of interest; no directing others to act unethically; no participation after recusal due to conflict; avoiding appearance of unethical conduct; no improper preferential treatment; no using state position for improper financial gain; no using state information for improper financial gain; no using state resources for improper financial gain; limitations on gifts to public servants; no making unauthorized commitments on behalf of the state; limits on other employment; must comply with all other relevant rules not included in the code.
The framework is now there to make the ethics commission a stronger, more effective body.
Kate Rader
East Montpelier
