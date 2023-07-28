Reading letters like Frank Mazur's in today's paper and McClaughry's (Ethan Allen Institute), all-too-frequent attacks on environmentalists make me realize the depth of climate-change denial and ignorance in this state and nationally.
If ever we need broader scientific knowledge, it's now. I offer this suggestion as a possible introduction to that broader knowledge: Tune in to a trusted, Vermont-based media outlet, Vermont Public (formerly known as VPR) mornings at 9 a.m. for the BBC North America coverage of worldwide events, as much as an hour will allow. This morning's reports included starvation in Yemen, insurgence in Niger, pilot-whale deaths in Australia, wildfires in Greece, excessive heat in much of Europe, and an interview with a scientist regarding possible changes in the Gulf Stream, one of Earth's most dependable climate balancing systems.